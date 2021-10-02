 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $270,000

Ever dreamed of living in the middle of a pecan orchard? Well, here's your chance to make this beautiful home yours! This home is nestled on over 10 acres & was completed in 2019. There is also plenty of room for your vehicles and yard equipment in the large 22 X 44 attached garage. This is a must see with lots of extras to offer, such as built in security system and new kitchen/laundry appliances. Enjoy all the beauty of living in the country with the convenience of being close to Dothan!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert