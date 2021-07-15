2 Bedroom Home in Slocomb - $99,000

Brick 2 Bed 1 Bath Home sitting on .6 Acres. 185 feet of paved road frontage. Metal roof, remodeled bath w tile shower. Covered rear carport and large covered front porch. Slocomb School Zone. Less than 1 Mile from Florida. 62 Miles to Beaches. 16 miles to Dothan AL. 3 miles to Dollar general gas station and Dining at Fadette AL or 4 miles to Graceville FL. This one is ready to go! Won't last long! Could easily have a 3rd Bedroom