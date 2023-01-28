3 Bedroom Home in Abbeville - $695,000

Beautiful new construction home on Lake Eufaula's deep water! The address is on Marilyn Dr. in a new gated community off County Road 97, in between White Oak and Baker's Landing. Due to the house being in a newly developed neighborhood, you will not be able to find it on Google Maps. This home was built with quality and comfort in mind. The exterior walls are constructed of 2x6s, providing a greater insulation barrier and capable of withstanding heavier winds. The house has hurricane bolts from the concrete slab to the plate line. The walls and roof are built with 5/8 plywood; no OSB sheathing was used, and all interior walls are insulated, providing a better sound barrier and saving money on heating and cooling. The living room and kitchen are open to one another creating a large space for social gatherings. The living room is grand with a 23 ft tall ceiling, and a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with a masonry firebox. The kitchen has all stainless-steel appliances with a five-year warranty, and a stainless-steel farmhouse sink. More than half of the walls in the kitchen, dining and living room are covered in windows, with the bulk of them facing east and overlooking the lake. The dock is equipped with lights, locking gates, a swim out ladder, and a boat lift. Back in the house, the master bedroom measures in at 14x13, and the additional rooms come in at 12x13. The master bedroom has a trayed ceiling, and an ensuite with a beautiful walk-in tiled shower.