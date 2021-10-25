3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $159,900

Great full brick home on 2.5+/- country acres. Extra large bedrooms, solid wood cabinets, eat at bar and eat in kitchen, double sinks in master, inside laundry, large LR/Dining combo. Nice bay window. Approx 10 years on roof. (Pond on property is seasonal). The property will only go CASH or Conventional due to the old mh on property with 2nd septic tank and sep power pole....several dilapidated sheds...enter as own risk Clean out is still in process.