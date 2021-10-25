Great full brick home on 2.5+/- country acres. Extra large bedrooms, solid wood cabinets, eat at bar and eat in kitchen, double sinks in master, inside laundry, large LR/Dining combo. Nice bay window. Approx 10 years on roof. (Pond on property is seasonal). The property will only go CASH or Conventional due to the old mh on property with 2nd septic tank and sep power pole....several dilapidated sheds...enter as own risk Clean out is still in process.
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman faces two capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Dothan woman as police deal with a recent rash of gun violence.
- Updated
A woman has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Dothan woman during an argument Monday night, police sai…
- Updated
Two Houston County schools ranked on Niche’s Top 25 Standout Elementary Schools in Alabama
- Updated
A mother and father were both sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in the death of their 2-year-old son, who died in a hot car outside th…
- Updated
A Dothan mom wants justice after weeks have passed since her son’s death from a shooting in which police have not named any suspects.
- Updated
KINSTON — When Rudy Free took over as Kinston head football coach in 2019, he wanted to see the Bulldog players enjoy a lot of smiles over success.
- Updated
HARTFORD — A Hartford 18-year-old is facing felony charges in a June car crash that killed a Florida woman and injured another.
- Updated
ABBEVILLE—A two-vehicle crash in Henry County Sunday evening has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.
- Updated
Following a long discussion with passionate arguments from members of the public, a proposed ordinance regulating short-term rental properties…
- Updated
The high school football playoff picture for the Dothan Eagle coverage area became clearer Friday night, including the three-way tie at the to…