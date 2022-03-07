3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $189,900

Come see this well-maintained home on 4 acres in rural Ashford! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan has a separate dining space that joins the kitchen & family room for entertaining or family night. NEW UPDATES include fresh paint, new laminate floors throughout the home and refinished kitchen cabinets in a beautiful farmhouse style design! Outside you'll find a detached 3 vehicle metal carport that stays with the property. Also, there is a chain Link fence around the perimeter of the home.