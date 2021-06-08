 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $189,900

Enjoy the quiet country living less than 20 minutes from Dothan. 3bed/2.5bath brick home with 5 year old metal roof and 3 year old AC. All stainless appliances, large bonus room, and new vinyl plank flooring to be installed. Enjoy the large covered patio while the kids and the dog play in the large fenced in backyard. Vinyl siding storage building on concrete slab. Short drive to Farley, Georgia Pacific, ACOM, and Southeast Health. View More

