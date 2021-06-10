 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $198,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $198,000

3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $198,000

Great home located in Ashford. The home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with hardwood floors, separate dining room, fireplace in family room, all kitchen appliances remain, pantry, sunroom, RV parking, 220 & 110, outside man cave with 1/2 bath, work shop, pole barn, and above ground pool. so much more. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert