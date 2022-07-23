3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $199,500

NEW CONSTRUCTION in Ashford, Alabama! Farmhouse styled home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION; dried in, home floorplan layout and rooms are framed out. Projected completion date of EOM September 2022. Located near downtown Ashford and minutes to hospitals and medical school. Located near many restaurants and new businesses in downtown Ashford. Agent or buyer to verify all schools, internet, and applicable specifications. Home is an active construction site. Refrigerator is not included.