NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE CITY THE LIMITS OF ASHFORD, AL. APPROXIMATELY HALF ACRE FLAT LOT. HOMES SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY AUGUST 2023. CHOOSE YOUR SELECTIONS NOW. BUILDER IS GOING TO BRICK HOME EXTERIOR. HOME WILL HAVE VINYL FLOORING AND GRAINITE COUNTER TOPS. REFRIGERATOR IS NOT INCLUDED. MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ASHFORD. APPROXIMATELY 6 MILES TO ALABAMA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE (ACOM) & 8 MILES TO SE ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. BUILDER HAS A TOTAL OF 12 LOTS TO CHOOSE FROM. MULTIPLE FLOOR PLANS TO CHOOSE FROM. NO MOBILE HOMES. SITE BUILT HOMES ONLY BY BUILDER. BUYER AND OR BUYERS AGENT TO VERIFY ALL SPECIFICATIONS AND LISTING DETAILS, SCHOOLS, AND OR UPGRADES & ALLOWANCES.
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alabama basketball legend Leon Douglas and brother among coaching hires as Barbour County overhauls staff
University of Alabama basketball legend Leon Douglas and his brother, John Douglas, like Leon a former NBA player, are among the new coaching …
OceanGate Expeditions on Thursday says its pilot and chief executive Stockton Rush, along with passengers Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman …
Add helping save a life to the growing lists of accomplishments for Dothan’s Jadalie Medeiros, a 19-year-old who has been part of Team USA box…
With his last name famously attached to the prestigious junior golf tournament, Luke Thornton will be doing more than just preparing to play i…
While many communities are picking up debris caused by severe weather that has pummeled the Wiregrass over the last couple of days, Henry Coun…