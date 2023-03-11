NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE CITY THE LIMITS OF ASHFORD, AL. APPROXIMATELY HALF ACRE FLAT LOT. HOMES SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY AUGUST 2023. CHOOSE YOUR SELECTIONS NOW. BUILDER IS GOING TO BRICK HOME EXTERIOR. HOME WILL HAVE VINYL FLOORING AND GRAINITE COUNTER TOPS. REFRIGERATOR IS NOT INCLUDED. MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ASHFORD. APPROXIMATELY 6 MILES TO ALABAMA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE (ACOM) & 8 MILES TO SE ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. BUILDER HAS A TOTAL OF 12 LOTS TO CHOOSE FROM. MULTIPLE FLOOR PLANS TO CHOOSE FROM. NO MOBILE HOMES. SITE BUILT HOMES ONLY BY BUILDER. BUYER AND OR BUYERS AGENT TO VERIFY ALL SPECIFICATIONS AND LISTING DETAILS, SCHOOLS, AND OR UPGRADES & ALLOWANCES.