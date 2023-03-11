NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE CITY THE LIMITS OF ASHFORD, AL. APPROXIMATELY HALF ACRE FLAT LOT. HOMES SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY AUGUST 2023. CHOOSE YOUR SELECTIONS NOW. BUILDER IS GOING TO BRICK HOME EXTERIOR. HOME WILL HAVE VINYL FLOORING AND GRAINITE COUNTER TOPS. REFRIGERATOR IS NOT INCLUDED. MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN ASHFORD. APPROXIMATELY 6 MILES TO ALABAMA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE (ACOM) & 8 MILES TO SE ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. BUILDER HAS A TOTAL OF 12 LOTS TO CHOOSE FROM. MULTIPLE FLOOR PLANS TO CHOOSE FROM. NO MOBILE HOMES. SITE BUILT HOMES ONLY BY BUILDER. BUYER AND OR BUYERS AGENT TO VERIFY ALL SPECIFICATIONS AND LISTING DETAILS, SCHOOLS, AND OR UPGRADES & ALLOWANCES.
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ariton finished the Perfect Game Showcase with a pair of wins on Saturday to finish the event with a 3-1 record.
Seller, buyer, property location, total purchase price, date
Pedestrian killed in single-vehicle crash near Andalusia
The University of South Alabama (USA) announced that its School of Marine and Enviromental Sciences will be renamed for a Dothan physician and…
Lainee Thomas delivered a walk-off run-scoring single and Cieara Baker earned 20 strikeouts in the pitching circle to help Slocomb to a 5-4 ei…