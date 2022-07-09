 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $299,900

Barndominium. This barndominium sits on 4 acres and is not even 1 yr old yet. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom glass, and front cabinets. Downstairs there is a wood burning fire place, 19.5 feet ceilings, and the main bedroom. The upstairs bedroom has a balcony. On the 4 acres is also a detached 2 car carport.

