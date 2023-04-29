Nearly new barndominium with wood stud walls, 40x48 metal shop, 14' ceilings, 4-10' roll up doors on 3 acres only 15 minutes to town. Metal roof, LVP flooring throughout. Office/Den option, screened in porch and patio on back and a covered porch across front. Additional 8 ac available for $10,000 per ac....can be divided into 4 ac parcels
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
OZARK — Guilty on all counts is the verdict a six-man, six-woman jury reached Wednesday after 7 hours of deliberation in the eight-day long ca…
OZARK — Coley Lewis McCraney is sentenced to life in prison without parole after his conviction Wednesday in the 1999 murder of Dothan teens T…
OZARK — After nearly four hours of deliberation Tuesday, a six-man, six-woman jury broke for the day as jurors weigh the capital murder case o…
OZARK-Coley McCraney took the witness stand Monday on the sixth day of the capital murder trial in which he stands charged with five counts of…
The Enterprise Pilot Club is hosting its annual Civic Night reception to honor the newly chosen Man, Woman, and Youth of the Year for 2022.