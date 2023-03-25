Nearly new barndominium with wood stud walls, 40x48 metal shop, 14' ceilings, 4-10' roll up doors on 3 acres only 15 minutes to town. Metal roof, LVP flooring throughout. Office/Den option, screened in porch and patio on back and a covered porch across front. Additional 8 ac available for $10,000 per ac....can be divided into 4 ac parcels