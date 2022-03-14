 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $395,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 half bath home. Front porch has unobstructed view of Pond. Large bonus room used as a 4th bedroom with closet and half bath. Additional room being used as a 5th bedroom could be an office or play room. Large Master suite with 2 walk in closets and additional room in Master currently being used as an office. In ground pool (new liner ordered, warranty transferable) Large outdoor entertainment covered patio. New Hot Water Heater. Both Heat Pumps serviced 2/24/22.

