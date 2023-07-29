Welcome home! This beautiful and newly constructed residence is nestled on a 3-acre lot, providing a serene and private retreat for you and your family. Step inside and be captivated by the spaciousness and elegance of this home. Boasting three generously sized bedrooms, there's ample space to accommodate your loved ones or create a cozy guest room for friends and family. Discover a unique touch in the form of a gentleman's cabinet tucked away in a charming nook off the hallway. Prepare to be impressed by the well-designed kitchen featuring beautiful countertops that add a touch of sophistication to the heart of the home. Equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, the kitchen promises a delightful culinary experience for the chef in you. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house a home!
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $419,900
