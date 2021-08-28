Country living in this Custom Beauty on 11.78 acres w covered front & back porch w/stained 1x6 tongue & groove ceiling, open floor plan w moldings, beautiful kitchen w/soft close drawers &cabinets, pull outs, chimney style vent hood over gas stove, granite counters, cooper sink in a spacious island w bar top, built in stove & microwave, pantry, spacious laundry/mud rm, office, spray foam, irrigat, 36x48 enclosed pole barn,8ft & 10ft roll up. Generator ready for any power outages. So much more!!
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $465,999
