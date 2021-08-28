 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $465,999

3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $465,999

3 Bedroom Home in Ashford - $465,999

Country living in this Custom Beauty on 11.78 acres w covered front & back porch w/stained 1x6 tongue & groove ceiling, open floor plan w moldings, beautiful kitchen w/soft close drawers &cabinets, pull outs, chimney style vent hood over gas stove, granite counters, cooper sink in a spacious island w bar top, built in stove & microwave, pantry, spacious laundry/mud rm, office, spray foam, irrigat, 36x48 enclosed pole barn,8ft & 10ft roll up. Generator ready for any power outages. So much more!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Can you get COVID, flu vaccine at the same time? When should you get flu vaccine?
State and Regional News

Can you get COVID, flu vaccine at the same time? When should you get flu vaccine?

  • Updated

Last year saw a record-low flu season in the U.S., the result of mask wearing and increased social distancing and hygiene. This year, however, experts warn the U.S. could see a “twindemic” with soaring flu and COVID-19 cases filling doctor’s offices and hospitals. Vaccinations could help blunt that, however, and you can get jabs for the flu and COVID on the same day, according to the CDC. The ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert