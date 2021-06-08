3 Bedroom Home in Avon - $179,000

This charming Victorian style home is full of warmth and history. Home has 16' ceilings, beautiful stained glass in several rooms. Roof in 2014, butcher block island, claw foot tub, custom windows and blinds, sunroom, double lot. Huge shop/garage including 3 rollup doors and one man door. The pole barn doesn't remain. If you love a home with historic charm you need to see this! Can't be shown until 6/7/21. View More