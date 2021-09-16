 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Campbellton - $80,000





Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home close to the Florida/Alabama state line just off of Hwy 231. Open floor plan that features a large living room & dining area. The kitchen has lots of counter space! Split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, double vanity, garden tub with a separate shower. The home has a very nice metal ramp for handicap accessibility. There's a small outbuilding and a 2 car carport. Make your appointment to see this home today!!

