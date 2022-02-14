 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $105,000

Investor Special, home is being sold "As-is" but has a lot of potential with some TLC. 3br/2ba home in a great neighborhood with an adjoining lot to the right included. Fenced in yard with a great covered back porch. Home is vacant and easy to show.

