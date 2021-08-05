3 Bedroom Home in Columbia - $160,000

If you would like some privacy but only 5 minutes form down town Colombia then this is the place for you. New double wide mobile home Purchased in 2020 on 3 acres of land. Set up by Florida standards Warranty on all appliances roof and A/C and structure. New septic tank, new 277'deep well. Gutters installed and water faucets on all four corners, motion sensors installed on all four corners. Ceiling fans installed in all rooms. 8' x 40' container for storage. see wildlife from dining windows.