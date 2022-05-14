USDA eligible new construction home located in Cottonwood! This home will feature vinyl exterior, vinyl plank flooring in the main areas, carpet in the bedrooms, formica countertops, and black appliances (refrigerator not included). Great open floor plan layout with a spacious master bedroom and walk in laundry room!
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $149,900
