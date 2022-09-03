3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $170,000

NEW FLOOR PLAN!!!! Looking for country living close to Dothan? Look no further than this beautiful new construction built by C Enterprises! Features of this home include, 30-year architectural roof, 2.5-ton AC unit, stainless appliances, granite countertops, oversized single car garage, large walk-in master closet, vinyl plank floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in living area, trey ceiling in master, and a covered front/back porch.