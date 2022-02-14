 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $184,500

Country Living just minutes from town. Take a look at this move in ready, 3bds/2ba sitting on a little over an acres with approx. 2200sqft., split floor plan, LR/DR combo, lg master bedroom with lg walk-in closet, laundry room just off MB. Bonus room. Storage building remains. Extra storage room off back. Covered porches on the front and back.

