Beautiful *like new* 3 bed 2 bath home on a half-acre lot in Cottonwood, AL. Less than 15 minutes from Ross Clark Circle. This 2022 construction home has custom-built cabinets, carpet in bedrooms, woodlike tiles throughout the rest, and granite in the kitchen and bathrooms. Appliances to stay in the kitchen. (Refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher)