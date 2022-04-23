Beautiful NEW CONSTRUCTION in Cottonwood, AL. 3 bed 2 bath home on a half-acre lot. You are just in time to pick your colors! Custom-built cabinets, carpet in bedrooms, and LVP throughout the rest, granite in the kitchen, and Formica in the bathrooms. Black GE appliances in the kitchen (dishwasher, microwave, & range) Approx. 3 months from completion.
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $186,400
