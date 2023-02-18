Paint barely dried on this 3/2 brand spanking new home on quiet street just off Cottonwood Hwy about 8.5 miles from Ross Clark Circle. Samsung stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Granite countertops throughout. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Multiple can lights in living area and primary bedroom in addition to ceiling fans/lights and dining area light. 2 car garage. Covered back patio. Tile surround in primary shower and hall bath tub. Preachers bench/cabinet in laundry room. 1 year builders new home warranty. USDA approved area.