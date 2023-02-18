Paint barely dried on this 3/2 brand spanking new home on quiet street just off Cottonwood Hwy about 8.5 miles from Ross Clark Circle. Samsung stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Granite countertops throughout. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Multiple can lights in living area and primary bedroom in addition to ceiling fans/lights and dining area light. 2 car garage. Covered back patio. Tile surround in primary shower and hall bath tub. Preachers bench/cabinet in laundry room. 1 year builders new home warranty. USDA approved area.
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Evan Ballard wants to win football games.
Thomas Dowd’s instincts took over.
Dothan’s Bed Bath & Beyond location is one of 400 stores that its parent company is closing nationwide as it struggles to stay afloat fina…
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?