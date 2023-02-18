Looking for country living close to Dothan? Look no further than this beautiful home! Features of this home include, 30 year architectural shingle roof, 2.5 ton AC unit, stainless appliances, granite countertops, oversized single car garage, large walk-in master closet, vinyl plank floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in living area, trey ceiling in master, soft close drawers in kitchen, and a covered front/back porch. (Pictures are from when constructed in March of 2022)
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $192,500
