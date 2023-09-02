NEW FLOOR PLAN!!!! Looking for country living close to Dothan? Look no further than this beautiful new construction built by C Enterprises! Features of this home include, large living area, 30-year architectural roof, 2.5 ton AC Unit, stainless appliances including fridge, granite countertops, large walk in master closet, vinyl plank floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in dining area, trey ceiling in master, and a covered front/back porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $195,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
“My oldest came home one day, Tripp, and was watching YouTube and asked when I was going to play football again,” McCarron said.
A standing room only crowd attended the Ozark-Dale County Public Library board meeting Wednesday to discuss whether some books in the young ad…
Several improvements are coming to the Dothan Regional Airport.
A Dothan man already jailed on numerous sex charges is now facing additional counts.
Dothan-based Five Star Credit Union announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Georgia-based OneSouth Bank.