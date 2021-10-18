 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $199,000

Beautiful Ranch with lots of privacy on 2.5 acres. Great home, well kept. Lots of storage in this 3 bedroom 3 bath home. Metal roof , custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new water heater. 2 barns and a shed. Lots to see here.

