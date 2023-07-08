NEW FLOOR PLAN!!!! Looking for country living close to Dothan? Look no further than this beautiful new construction built by C Enterprises! Features of this home include, large living area, 30-year architectural roof, 2.5 ton AC Unit, stainless appliances including fridge, granite countertops, large walk in master closet, vinyl plank floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in living area, trey ceiling in master, and a covered front/back porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $212,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Wiregrass is expected to be in the Fourth of July spirit this year as several family-friendly events will be going on throughout the weekend.
Dothan American, Dothan National and Taylor/Rehobeth teams counting on experience at State Ozone Tournament
Experience playing together matters.
The chain’s roughly 20,000 US locations will freshly slice their deli meat beginning Wednesday, marking Subway’s biggest change since two year…
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) traveled throughout the state of Alabama with stops in Dothan, Pelham, and Orange Beach last week.
DSI Security Services, a Dothan-based security solutions provider, has announced several new promotions within its executive leadership team.