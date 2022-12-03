3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $249,900

New Construction ! Ready Now !! County Setting with nice large Trees !! Open Split Bedroom Plan !! Large Master Suite with Separate Custom Tile shower and soaking Tub !! Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, large reach in Pantry and custom Tile Backsplash !! Come sit on the Large Back Porch in the country and call this Home. 2 car attached garage and room to Build another one if you desire. USDA financing avaliable