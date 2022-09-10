3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $279,900

Adorable country home on 1.5 acres in Rehobeth. Large 2 car carport, attached storage room, large attic, outdoor security cameras, screened in porch, open patio, above ground pool, fenced in backyard, built-in shelving and fireplace in living, stainless appliances in kitchen, custom shower/separate tub and double vanity's in master bathroom. This custom home is move-in ready!