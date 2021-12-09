 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $28,400

3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $28,400

3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $28,400

3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Cottonwood, AL. Brick home with a 1 car garage, several out buildings, and a 0.6acre lot. All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 12/9/21 Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hirt contemplates life after fire
Local

Hirt contemplates life after fire

  • Updated

The home of community icon Homer Hirt was destroyed by fire Tuesday night, taking with it a lifetime of treasures amassed by the soon-to-be 92…

7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $3,200,000

7 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $3,200,000

Absolutely stunning home with over 250 acres! The cupola above the fourth floor has a wrap around porch with panoramic views and glass floorin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert