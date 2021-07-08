 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $75,900

1038 sq ft, 3 Bed,1 Bath Brick House in the Country. Sitting on .52+-acres that is Peaceful and is Surrounded by Fields/Woods. No Restrictions. Zoned for Cottonwood Schools. USDA Eligible. High Speed Internet at Road. Vacant and Move In Ready.

