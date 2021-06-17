 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $96,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom mobile home situated on 2.23 acres of your own land! This home is located outside of the city limits, so the opportunities are endless! Call to schedule your viewing today!

