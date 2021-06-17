 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $97,500

3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $97,500

3 Bedroom Home in Cottonwood - $97,500

Great Starter Home! 3bd/2ba brick home w/ attached carport on 2 lots. Updated kitchen w/ appliances, split floor plan, large eat in kitchen & sep. diningroom, laminate flooring throughout, CH&A, outside laundry and an attached storage room. Nice shaded lot. This is a low lying area, zone x on fema map, but water has been known to backup in yard after excessive rains.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert