3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $104,900

Adorable 3BR 2BA brick home minutes from Dothan. Very quiet neighborhood, large yard with a rose bush and a storage building. Perfect investment opportunity or for someone that wants to live peacefully outside Dothan City Limits but close enough to enjoy the amenities. Very close to shopping, restaurants and Medical Center and ACOM. Home is on a crawl space, nice front porch, brand new driveway and sidewalk. Newer roof and hot water heater. Charming home with an inviting yard!!

