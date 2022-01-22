 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $224,900

Great location on the East side of town. Close to Southeast Health, ACOM, and convenient to many parks and downtown. This 2 year old home is perfect for you! Sits on 1.33 acres with fully fenced in back yard, 10x10 heated/cooled storage room/workshop with power, firepit, screened-in back porch. Custom accents in the home include barn door in foyer, granite counter tops, beautiful cabinetry, and fixtures.

