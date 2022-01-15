LIKE NEW HOME- ON 1.5 acres! 4 miles from SE Health with a country feel on a quiet corner lot. This 3 bed/2bath home boasts cathedral ceilings in grand room. Kitchen with granite countertops and black stainless steel appliances. Vinyl plank throughout home with tile in wet areas. Large master ensuite complete with trey ceilings, LARGE shower, double vanities and walk in closet. Granite in bathrooms as well. Guest bathroom has extra deep soak tub. Large back porch(30x10). 8ft.privacy fence.
3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $229,500
