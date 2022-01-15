 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $229,500

3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $229,500

3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $229,500

LIKE NEW HOME- ON 1.5 acres! 4 miles from SE Health with a country feel on a quiet corner lot. This 3 bed/2bath home boasts cathedral ceilings in grand room. Kitchen with granite countertops and black stainless steel appliances. Vinyl plank throughout home with tile in wet areas. Large master ensuite complete with trey ceilings, LARGE shower, double vanities and walk in closet. Granite in bathrooms as well. Guest bathroom has extra deep soak tub. Large back porch(30x10). 8ft.privacy fence.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron logo p2
State and Regional News

Omicron logo p2

  • Updated

The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert