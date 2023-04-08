New construction with a split floor plan in Cowarts just minutes to ACOM and Southeast Health. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has open floor plan with spacious kitchen, granite counters in kitchen & bathrooms, island/breakfast bar, Spacious master , walk in closet, double vanities, custom tile walk in shower. Vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, and tile in wet areas.
3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $249,900
