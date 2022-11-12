3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $259,750

New construction, open concept, split bedroom plan in a quiet neighborhood very conveniently located to east Dothan in Cowarts. Minutes from ACOM, SE Health and convenient to Farley and GP. 3/2 brick and vinyl home in a quiet cul-de-sac. Home has a vaulted ceiling in Living area, Tray ceiling in master, pantry, high quality LVP flooring and tile, custom shower, walk-in closet, granite, SS appliances, energy-efficient rated and much more!