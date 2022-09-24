You don't want to miss this stunning NEW CONSTRUCTION CRAFTSMAN HOME. Fall in love with all the thoughtful details throughout this 3BR 2BA open floorplan. Relax in the LARGE FAMILY ROOM with TREY CEILING with LVP. You will love the gorgeous KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS with a large ISLAND/BREAKFAST BAR perfect for entertaining. The primary suite features a SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET, DOUBLE VANITIES AND CUSTOM 5FT WALK IN SHOWER. Conveniently located near ACOM & Farley
3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $259,900
