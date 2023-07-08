As you enter into the front door, you are greeted with tall vaulted ceiling in the spacious grand room which features a dining room, kitchen, and living room. You will fall in love with the layout of this home. The laundry room meets the master closet making it super convenient to stow clothes away. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the back porch or some marshmallows by the built in stone fire pit. This home is located at the end of the cul-de-sac and backs up to pine trees making it super quiet with very little traffic.