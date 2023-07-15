New construction home in Cowarts. Home will have Foam Insulation, blinds in all windows, fenced back & side yard, iron fencing in front, electric gate on front of the driveway, granite countertops, stainless appliances, no carpet in home, Cedar tray ceiling in master, vaulted ceiling in living room, tile back splash, white custom cabinets, 9 ft ceilings through-out, wrap around porch, large free standing tub, standing shower with tile and metal. 10 to 12 foot roof. Comcast & Wow cable available, town of Cowarts water, and Cowarts sewage.Total under roof 2456 sq ft.
3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn football coaching legend Pat Dye’s homestead, Crooked Oaks Farm, has been gifted to the Auburn University Real Estate Foundation (AUREF…
The Dothan 10-U All-Stars softball team won the Dixie Angels state tournament in Eufaula on Tuesday, completing a dominant run by beating Mont…
Two former NFL players and four coaches who have more than 130 combined years of guiding athletes are the latest selections for inductions int…
Houston County could possibly do away with its weather sirens beginning in the new year.
Jake Gross acknowledges he was a little more pumped up than normal to play this past Friday night as his Auburn Orange all-stars baseball team…