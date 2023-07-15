New construction home in Cowarts. Home will have Foam Insulation, blinds in all windows, fenced back & side yard, iron fencing in front, electric gate on front of the driveway, granite countertops, stainless appliances, no carpet in home, Cedar tray ceiling in master, vaulted ceiling in living room, tile back splash, white custom cabinets, 9 ft ceilings through-out, wrap around porch, large free standing tub, standing shower with tile and metal. 10 to 12 foot roof. Comcast & Wow cable available, town of Cowarts water, and Cowarts sewage.Total under roof 2456 sq ft.