3 Bedroom Home in Cowarts - $359,900

MORE PHOTOS COMING! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath custom home less than 4 miles Ross Clark Circle. About half of the lot is planted with long leaf pines to give extra privacy. 4.1 acres, large covered front porch, detached garage/workshop, & covered back porch connected to pool deck. Inside, boasts a grand decorative electric fireplace with stone work from floor to the top of the cathedral like ceiling in the living room. Master suite has large walk-in closet, large tub, and separate shower.