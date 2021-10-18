3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $110,000

Beautifully remodeled 3/1/1 home. This unique property is centrally located to local restaurants, schools, and Fort Rucker Gate. Boasting a beautifully fenced in corner lot, with a 25x30 fully powered workshop, ideal for any hobby. Enjoy the evening on your 12x24 back open gable porch with concrete floor all new (2019). Everything has been updated - newer metal roof, water heater, kitchen cabinets, lighting, paint, flooring, and so much more! Schedule your appointment today and see for yourself!