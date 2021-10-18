 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $134,900

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $134,900

3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $134,900

This home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths, foyer, fireplace, 2 car garage, large back yard with wood privacy fence and a wood deck great for entertaining. Conveniently located near Fort Rucker, shopping, restaurants and schools.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert