This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house will not last long. Unique touches along with a great floor plan will have you wanting to make this house your home, the minute you walk through the front door. Come be the first one to soak in the master bathroom's new tub/shower combo that coexists with a spacious vanity housing his and her sinks. Updated ceiling fans throughout the house will keep you cool all through the summer while the wood-burning fireplace will help keep you nice and toasty throughout the winter. This large backyard hosts a spacious deck and pergola off of the eating area: perfect for stringing up lights and enjoying outdoor dining. The gigantic backyard is partially fenced. Plenty of space for pets, sports, and backyard fun! ALL of the appliances stay, including the washer and dryer. Both the siding and the roof were replaced 3.5 years ago and the HVAC unit was replaced in 2007. Call for a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Daleville - $149,000
