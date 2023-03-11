Super clean and like new home! Quiet Country setting with fruit trees and a couple pecan trees Located near Ft Rucker and Dothan Split bedroom plan Nice sized kitchen comes with all appliances large bar Appliances have the remainder of a 5 year warranty Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout Large covered front and back porch Yard is completely fenced Huge work shop 14x36 with water and electric some built in storage shelving w/Concrete floor Large carport with concrete floor 24x36 with divider for storage in the back and full size parking in the front